State legislators leveled stinging criticism at leaders of the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS), as well other state agencies, at a Wednesday afternoon hearing on mismanagement of financial contracts that led to nearly 1,800 of violations of state law over the past year.

“It is very, very troubling that there’s this attitude, that we can go ahead and spend whatever we want, and then we’ll get approval and then we’ll tell you what it’s for,” said Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee. “This has got to change.”

The Minnesota Department of Administration, which oversees contracting activities by state agencies, released figures Wednesday showing that 32 agencies failed to follow contracting rules in the year that ended in early November.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development led the list with 584 violations, more than double the number at DHS or the Minnesota Health Department.

Lawmakers expressed a mix of frustration and confusion at the hearing, and questioned the urgency of some of the state contracts that incurred violations.

“At some point, are you going to just stop sending money and stop agreeing to pay people until contracts are done?” asked Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, chairwoman of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. “There are very few life-ending things on this list. Let’s be really careful about how much we let go before we expect a contract in place.”

Posters in the lobby of the state Department of Human Services headquarters in St. Paul.

Addressing Alex Kotze, the DHS chief financial officer, Benson said: “There is just a never-ending list of people that we’re handing money out to — and you shouldn’t have to be the only one held accountable for it.”

Kotze said she took action when she noticed an increase in the self-reported violations a few years ago. She then intervened to review all violations personally.

“I take very seriously my responsibility to follow state law and guidelines for purchasing and contracting,” Kotze said. “It is also why I have spent a lot of time and effort working on this process personally.”

Eric Hallstrom, deputy commissioner at Minnesota Management and Budget, acknowledged that the violations are illegal under state law, but explained that when state employees report the incidents, they start a process that prevents money actually being spent without contracts being completed.

“Ultimately it is a check to prevent those payments from going out,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.