Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Saturday that Minnesota represents a key battleground state in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination and general election.

In an interview with the Star Tribune before he was scheduled to appear at Minnesota Public Radio’s State Fair booth Saturday afternoon, Sanders expressed pride in his commanding defeat of Hillary Clinton in Minnesota’s 2016 Democratic caucus, but said “we’re taking nothing for granted” ahead of the state’s March 3 Super Tuesday primary that will likely include a vastly expanded field of candidates.

“It’s a different race, it’s a different world,” Sanders said.

This time, Sanders is also competing against Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is still polling in the single digits but remains popular in her home state.

Sanders said Klobuchar, who entered the Senate with him in 2006, is a personal friend and that the two are running “issue-oriented campaigns” that will resonate with working families.

