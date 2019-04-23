Minnesota’s overall high school graduation rate hit an all-time peak in 2018, as the state made some progress in narrowing the graduation gap between students of color and white students.

Just over 83 percent of students graduated on time in 2018, according to data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Education. That was up about half a percentage point from a year earlier.

Yet significant gaps remain between the graduation rates of white students, more than 88 percent of whom graduated in four years, and students of color. About two-thirds of Hispanic students graduated on time, along with just over half of American Indian students — virtually the same rates as a year earlier. Black students made a three-percentage-point gain over the last year, with more than 67 percent graduating on time.

Overall, the graduation-rate gap between white students and all students of color was about 17 percent — down about a percentage point from a year earlier.

“I am proud that the graduation gap is closing, but I am not satisfied,” Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said in a statement. “As we move forward, I am eager to partner with communities across our state to better support all of our students.”

Over the last five years, the gap between white students and all students of color has narrowed by nearly 15 percent, state data shows.

The Department of Education pointed to a range of programs offered by the state’s schools — including career readiness training, alternative programs and advanced courses — as evidence of schools finding success in tailoring their offerings to a wide range of students.

The state still has significant work ahead to meet goals it set last year, when officials said they wanted the overall graduation rate to hit 90 percent, with no single group of students below 85 percent.