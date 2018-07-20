Claims that U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan did not take seriously a former aide’s alleged sexual harassment roiled the DFL contest for governor Friday.

Nolan, the congressman from northeastern Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District, is the running mate of Attorney General Lori Swanson. She is a front-runner in the three-way contest for the DFL nomination for governor.

Nolan issued a statement in response to the allegations, which were published in the online news outlet MinnPost. He said he has “zero tolerance for inappropriate behavior” in the workplace.

The issue threatened to turn what had been a DFL campaign mostly free of attacks into a brawling fight for the soul of the party, in a year when the treatment of women has become a priority for many of the activist Democratic voters who turn out in primaries. Swanson’s DFL opponents, state Rep. Erin Murphy and U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, both released statements Friday critical of Nolan.

The influential progressive group TakeAction Minnesota, which has endorsed Murphy, is calling for Nolan to step down as Swanson’s running mate. The Swanson campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Allegations of inappropriate touching already cost U.S. Sen. Al Franken his political career last year, although many rank-and-file DFLers believe he was unfairly cast aside given more serious allegations against other politicians, including President Donald Trump.

Attorney General Lori Swanson with running mate Rick Nolan as they launched their campaign on June 4, 2018. ] (KYNDELL HARKNESS/STAR TRIBUNE) kyndell.harkness@startribune.com

The allegations also reverberated in the DFL race to replace Nolan in the Eighth Congressional District, where his former campaign manager Joe Radinovich is locked in a battle for the DFL nomination. Radinovich has acknowledged hiring the aide after he was fired by Nolan’s congressional office, but said he was not aware at the time of allegations against him.

Women who worked in Nolan’s office told MinnPost that Nolan’s longtime legislative director focused on young women in the office, including interns, frequently commenting on their appearance and making unwanted advances. One woman said he touched her inappropriately. None of the women are named in the MinnPost story.

Nolan fired the aide, but then his re-election campaign hired him for a short time to do off-site communications work before again letting him go.

The other DFL candidates blasted Nolan, and, by extension, Swanson.

“Everyone deserves safety and respect in their workplace. The leaders within the workplace must ensure that happens,” said U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, in a statement he released Friday. “The predatory behavior that occurred in Rep. Nolan’s office is an inexcusable failure of leadership.”

State Rep. Erin Murphy, who was endorsed at the DFL state convention in June, said in a statement that “Nolan enabled and protected a predator while engaging in truly reprehensible behavior himself. Still, Swanson has remained silent.”

The stakes of the DFL primary are huge, as the party try to keep the seat held for the last eight years by DFL Gov. Mark Dayton. On the Republican side, Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty is running for his old job, and is the last Republican to win statewide. He is well known and well funded and will have the backing of the business community and national Republicans if he wins his own primary against Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson.

The DFL is banking on strong turnout in November from women, and single women in particular, if they are to hold on to the governor’s office for a third, four-year term — which would be unprecedented for the DFL.

Those making allegations against Nolan’s aide in the MinnPost story also maintain that Nolan was flippant about the situation.

Citing an audio recording, MinnPost also quotes Nolan comparing women who work in offices to those who work in blue collar workplaces.

“There’s a lot more fragility in the professional world [than] there is in the industrial and the hardworking world,” Nolan said during a meeting with staff in his office, according to MinnPost.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.