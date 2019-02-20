Quarterfinals of the state girls' hockey tournament aren't on TV. But you can watch the Class 1A games today and 2A games on Thursday by clicking on the link below, which will take you to the webstream of prepspotlight.tv, which shows high school sporting events from throughout the metro area.

Consolation round games will also be on the site.

Here is today's schedule:

Breck School vs. Fergus Falls, 11 a.m.

Mound-Westonka vs Mankato East, 1 p.m.

Warroad vs. St. Paul United, 6 p.m.

Proctor vs.Rochester Lourdes, 8 p.m.

Click here to go to the games.

Want to see the Star Tribune's list of the 25 best players to appear in the first 25 years of the girls' state tournament? Click here.

For complete tournament coverage, go to our girls' hockey hub.