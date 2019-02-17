Brackets for the 25th girls' hockey state tournament were seeded Saturday morning, and two of the top teams in their respective classes all year — Edina (2A) and Warroad (1A) — remain the teams to beat.

Edina, which ousted top-ranked Blake 3-2 Friday in the Class 2A, Section 6 championship game, is the No. 1 seed. The Hornets (24-4) aim to become the first program since Minnetonka (2011-13) to win three consecutive big-school titles. They face East Ridge, the only team in either class making its state tournament debut, in the quarterfinals on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

Andover, playing in its fourth state tournament in six seasons, is the No. 2 seed. The Huskies defeated Edina 4-3 in both teams' season opener. They face Farmington.

The No. 3 seed, Brainerd/Little Falls, drew a White Bear Lake team making its first trip to state since 2002.

No. 4 Maple Grove faces off with No. 5 Minnetonka. The favored Crimson won 3-2 in overtime on Nov. 29.

In Class 1A, undefeated Warroad (26-0-1) plays St. Paul United. Second-seeded Breck, the defending state champion, faces Fergus Falls. No. 3 seed Mound Westonka (22-0-5), the bracket's other undefeated team, drew Mankato East/Loyola. No. 4 seed Proctor/Hermantown sees No. 5 Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota.

David La Vaque