State and national health officials on Friday announced steps to confront the global spread of a novel coronavirus that emerged in China last month, following the discovery of a second confirmed U.S. infection in Illinois and 63 suspected cases — including two in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health issued an alert to doctors and other health care providers in the state this week asking them to alert authorities about any patients with respiratory symptoms or fevers who recently traveled in Wuhan, China. The callbacks from doctors resulted in officials sending lab samples from suspect patients for testing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"While the available information suggests a low immediate health risk for the general public, we consider any new infectious disease a serious concern and we are taking precautions," the state Health Department said in a statement released Friday morning.

CDC confirmed two cases among travelers returning to Washington state and Illinois from travels in the Wuhan region of China. Testing ruled out infection in 11 suspect cases, and are ongoing in the remaining suspect cases, the CDC reported on Friday.

In the two confirmed U.S. cases, the travelers returned from China before symptoms emerged. CDC officials said that delay could make it hard to catch cases via heightened airport screening as infected travelers return. The CDC advised that no Americans take nonessential travel to Wuhan, and to take appropriate public health precautions such as wearing masks and washing hands while traveling to other regions of China.

"This is what we are preparing for," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, CDC's director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD). "We have an aggressive response with a goal of identifying these cases early."

While coronaviruses are common causes of colds, new strains are troubling for public health officials because they can spread rapidly among people who have no immunity to them, and they sometimes cause more severe illnesses. The global SARS outbreak, which caused 774 deaths in 17 countries from 2002 to 2004, was due to a coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

Some health officials have predicted that this new virus, formally known as 2019-nCoV, spreads faster but causes milder symptoms than the SARS virus, but Messonnier said there is still much that is unknown about this developing outbreak.

Screening at five airports in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and San Francisco is checking broadly for anyone returning from China with fever, cough and other respiratory symptoms that are very common at this time of year due to the spread of influenza and other viruses, she said.

The Illinois case involved a Chicago woman in her 60s who returned from the Wuhan region on Jan. 13. Fortunately, the woman is in stable condition and appears not to have interacted closely with others or used public transportation or attended public events since her return, said Allison Arwady, Chicago public health commissioner. She was placed in isolation at a hospital in Chicago shortly after discussing her symptoms and travel history with her doctor.

"That is reassuring," Arwady said.

Health officials urged recent travelers from China with respiratory symptoms to call their doctors first before going into clinics, so they can be diverted if necessary to hospitals or clinics that are equipped to handle infectious diseases and to limit their spread to others.