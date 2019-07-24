Big Stone Lake: Even with the inconsistent weather, it’s been a pretty steady month of fishing, according to Artie’s Bait & Tackle in Ortonville. The north end of the lake is free of weeds, and anglers are having success trolling. Anglers are finding walleyes during morning and evening hours. Perch and bluegills are being caught on the south end.

Ely area: Anglers have been having consistent success on lakes throughout the area with all species. Walleyes are lurking in depths of 6 to 8 feet at the weed beds and along windy shorelines. Lake trout fishing has been solid and northern pike have been active. Anglers have been finding good-sized smallmouth bass along shorelines.

Lake Waconia: Walleyes have moved to their midsummer locations and, according to In Towne Marina, the walleye action has been slow, with some nights better than others. Muskie action also has been slow. The bass bite has been consistent, especially with topwater baits, and the panfish bite has been good.

Leech Lake: According to guide Steve Nosbisch on www.leech-lake.com, fishing improved over the weekend. The annual bug hatches have begun to wind down, so walleyes have started to focus on other food sources. Panfish have been setting up along some of the weed beds.

Martin County: Anglers are having success throughout the chain of lakes in the Fairmont city limits on all varieties of panfish, according to Sommer Outdoors in Fairmont. Tuttle Lake, a shallow lake southwest of Fairmont, is producing a few walleyes. Big Twin Lake, near Trimont, is yielding some largemouth bass and walleyes. Yellow bass are being found on lakes in the area.

Otter Tail County: With the warmer temperatures, bass action has improved. Anglers are finding bass on the deep weed edges of nearly every lake in the county by using a variety of presentations. The walleye bite in the area has been better on windy days. Anglers are finding walleyes stacked up on the main lake saddles and at the deep weed edges.