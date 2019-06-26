Alexandria: Anglers are finding walleyes on Lake Andrew, Lake Ida, Lake Miltona and Lake Reno, according to Christopherson’s Bait and Tackle in Alexandria. On Lake Ida and Lake Miltona, anglers are having the most success at night. Lake Ida is also producing crappies on the east side of the lake or on Betsy Ross Bay.

Chisago City area: According to Frankie’s Bait in Chisago City, North Center Lake and Green Lake are producing some walleyes in 10 to 12 feet. Bass fishing has been good. Crappies are being found in the channel between Chisago and South Lindstrom lakes. Chisago, Green, North Lindstrom and South Center lakes are yielding a few sunfish.

Hackensack area: Anglers have reported that walleye fishing has remained good throughout the area, which includes 127 lakes within a 10-mile radius of Hackensack. Most panfish are postspawn, and anglers are finding a good crappie bite. By late last week, smallmouth bass had almost completed their spawn and were starting to school.

Lake Kabetogama: Walleyes have started to show up on midlake reefs and are also being found near the shallow weed lines. Northern pike remain shallow near weed beds, and smallmouth bass are being caught at the shallow rocks and weed beds. Crappies are being caught in Sullivan Bay, but the crappie action started to slow last week.

Lake Mille Lacs: Anglers continue to find an active walleye bite throughout the lake, especially during evening hours. The trolling bite has picked up. The smallmouth bass bite has been good as the fish move to deeper water. Anglers are reporting that bigger smallmouth bass have been active on the deeper beds but that many smaller bass are being caught on shallow rocks.

West metro: Lake Auburn in Victoria is yielding largemouth bass, crappies and sunfish. Anglers are finding bass on Lake Waconia in shallow water on the north and west ends of the lake. Northern pike are being caught on area lakes in 10 to 12 feet, according to Cabin Fever Sports in Victoria.