Brainerd area: Gull and North Long lakes have been producing a good walleye bite. Anglers are finding walleyes on Gull Lake in the inside weed edges in 4 to 8 feet of water. On North Long Lake, walleyes are being found just off the weed lines in 14 to 18 feet of water. On both lakes, anglers are reporting success from trolling at night.

Duluth area: Lake Superior has been producing good numbers of lake trout, especially during early morning hours. On the St. Louis River, anglers are having walleye success by trolling the shallow flats. On inland lakes, anglers are having success with a variety of species. Most anglers are having panfish success on obvious spawning grounds.

Ely area: As the water temperatures have continued to rise, walleyes are returning to their normal summer locations and smallmouth bass are moving toward their nesting sites. Anglers are having the most walleye success in 5 to 10 feet of water. Lake trout are moving deeper, making them easier to find.

Lake Minnetonka: The fishing has been good on the lake, according to Wayzata Bait and Tackle. Anglers are finding walleyes in 20 to 25 feet during the day and in the channels at night. Largemouth bass and sunfish are being caught along the shorelines. Northern pike are being found in 10 to 12 feet and there has been a good crappie bite.

Lake Minnewaska: According to Minnewaska Bait and Tackle in Starbuck (on the west end of the lake), largemouth bass and sunfish are being caught in the shallow bulrushes throughout the lake. Anglers are finding crappies in 8 to 10 feet on the east end of the lake.

Leech Lake: Anglers looking for muskies are finding success by trolling over the basin or very shallow or in weedy bays. Anglers fishing for walleye are having the most success in 6 to 14 feet or by trolling shallow crankbaits at night in 8 to 10 feet. As the water temperatures have warmed, walleyes are hitting jigs tipped with a minnow and have begun showing a preference for leeches and night crawlers.