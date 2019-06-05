Cook County: Walleye action is starting to pick up on inland lakes. Anglers are finding walleyes on Devil’s Track Lake, Saganaga Lake and Two Island Lake. Devil’s Track Lake also has seen strong northern pike bite. Lake Superior is yielding good numbers of lake trout in depths of 150 feet or more.

Grand Rapids area: The walleye bite has slowed, but it is expected to improve with warmer temperatures. Anglers have been finding walleye on clear lakes such as Moose, Sugar and Trout. Little Cutfoot, Little Moose, Pokegama and Splithand have been producing a good crappie bite in the shallows. Anglers have had to stay mobile to locate them.

International Falls area: With water temperatures in the high-40s to mid-50s, walleye have lingered in the bays where water temperatures are slightly warmer. Windblown shorelines and points have been the most productive. The cold temperatures delayed the smallmouth bass spawn. Northern pike remain near their spawning areas.

Lanesboro area: After a wet May, Southeast Bluff Country river and stream conditions have improved greatly. Gribben Creek, Garvin Brook and Forestville Creek appear to be the clearest and have the most normal water flows. For the latest conditions, visit the DNR’s website and view the Stream Flow Report.

Lake Mille Lacs: As of Saturday, walleyes are catch-and-release only on the lake. Anglers have been finding lots of walleyes, with most being pulled from 20 feet of water or deeper during the day. The evening leech and bobber bite on the shallow rocks has been solid.

Park Rapids area: Because of the late shiner spawn, walleyes have remained in the shallows of area lakes. Smallmouth and largemouth bass are heading shallow as they prepare to spawn. Anglers are finding northern pike, which are in the shallow weedy flats. As of late last week, crappies had begun spawning, with bluegills expected to begin spawning soon.