Baudette area: The ice made it off Lake of the Woods just in time for a successful opener. Many anglers reported getting their limits of walleyes and saugers. Anglers had success in the Rainy River, Four Mile Bay and the main part of the lake, especially in 18-25 feet.

Lake Minnetonka: With the water temperature in the 52-56 degree range — 50 degrees on the main part of the lake — the conditions were almost identical to last year’s opener. Overall it was slow, but Wayzata Bait & Tackle said anglers that stayed in the channel areas late at night were finding walleyes in 5-12 feet.

Leech Lake: The opener was a big success, according to Steve Nosbisch Guide Service. Water temperatures ranged from 45-51 degrees. Anglers found success in 4-12 feet, with many of the rocky main lake shorelines and points holding fish when the wind was blowing into them. When it was sunny and the winds were calm, the fish were sliding a little deeper. Crappies were showing up in the bays.

Mankato/St. Peter area: Nice weather brought a good turnout. According to the DNR, many anglers reported slow activity, but some nice walleyes were caught; some crappie anglers also had success on lakes.

Marshall area: Anglers saw mixed success; most struggled to get the walleyes to bite. According to the DNR, last week’s cool weather dropped water temperatures below 50 degrees on some lakes.

Perham area: Under windy conditions and water temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s, anglers found some walleyes and crappies.

Red Wing area: Fishing on the Mississippi River is usually good when the river is high and anglers on the river near Red Wing have been enjoying a good walleye and sauger bite for at least two weeks, according to 4 Season Sports. Anglers are finding walleyes and sauger in the same area. One key to success is finding the current’s seams and edges.