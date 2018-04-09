If the deer management plan outlined Monday by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) becomes reality, wildlife officials will seek an annual harvest goal of 200,000 whitetails — a figure about 25,000 below what the state’s largest deer group wants.

Minnesota Deer Hunters Association leaders have said a harvest closer to 225,000 would ensure sufficient opportunities for hunters, while also balancing the interests of landowners who at times have complained the state has too many deer.

Over the past 16 months, the DNR has met with a 19-member stakeholder group to develop the state’s first-ever deer management plan. The action follows complaints by some hunters and legislators that the state’s whitetail herd was poorly overseen by the DNR.

The criticisms in turn prompted a review by the Legislative Auditor, whose office recommended development of a deer management plan.

DNR acting wildlife populations and programs manager Leslie McInenly said the plan is a big-picture proposal for deer management for the next 10 years.

“Our goal is to communicate a long-term vision for deer management,’’ she said, adding that the plan addresses concerns of non-hunters as well as hunters.

As a major part of the plan, the DNR will increase communication with hunters and others interested in deer. A statewide input group will be formed, McInenly said, and other efforts will be made to increase transparency about the way deer are managed.

The plan acknowledges the threat deer feeding represents to whitetails, especially with the spread of chronic wasting disease in southeastern Minnesota. But the proposal stops short of suggesting a statewide deer feeding ban.

McInenly said that DNR wildlife managers believe deer feeding represents a threat to the state herd. But the practice remains popular among Minnesotans, she said.

“Right now, support among the public for a ban is probably not high,’’ McInenly said.

The proposed deer plan also:

• Continues management of whitetails in parts of the northeast according to recommendations of the state moose management plan. Deer numbers in the region will be kept at low levels to minimize the possibility that brain worm, which is carried benignly in deer, can spread to moose.

• Says that population goals for the state’s 128 permit areas will be reset over four years. Public input meetings will be held to further the effort, as they have been in the past. But this time the DNR will not impose 50-percent caps, up or down, on population goals that citizens participating in the process can propose.

• Does not attempt to rebalance the age or sex ratio of the state’s herd, as some hunters have proposed. Programs such as those aligned with Quality Deer Management, in which yearling and even some older bucks are protected in order to increase the number of mature males in a herd, have gained considerable support in recent years among hunters. McInenly acknowledged the trend, but said Monday such proposals are better addressed at local permit-area meetings.

The public can comment on the proposed plan on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/deerplan.

Additionally, the agency will hold 35 open-house meetings statewide this month, at which wildlife staff will provide handouts explaining the deer plan and talk with attendees individually and in small groups. All meetings are scheduled from 6-8 p.m. A list of meeting dates also can be found at mndnr.gov/deerplan.