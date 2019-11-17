Rep. Diane Loeffler, whose focus during 15 years in the Minnesota House was on serving often marginalized groups, died Saturday of cancer, DFL Party leaders announced.

"Diane had battled cancer, and recently the cancer returned," House Speaker Melissa Hortman said in a note to House members and staffers.

Loeffler, 66, had represented northeast Minneapolis in the Legislature since 2004. She also had worked as an education policy analyst for the state and on finance and tax issues for the city of Minneapolis. Most recently, she served as a health policy analyst and planner for Hennepin County, focusing on service to seniors and people with disabilities, according to her website.

Loeffler was born in Minneapolis and graduated from Edison High School. She graduated from Augsburg University with a bachelor's degree in history, economics and sociology, and studied educational and public administration as a graduate student at the University of Minnesota.

In her statement, Hortman wrote, "Diane was dedicated to helping people in Minnesota who were the most vulnerable — the sick, the elderly, and those with disabilities. She was unfailingly kind to her colleagues. In the spring, tulips from Diane's garden graced many desks in the House Chamber."

DFL Party chair Ken Martin tweeted that Loeffler was "well-liked & will be missed by the many people she represented through the years & those who were fortunate enough to work alongside her in our community."

Rep. Erin Maye Quade called the news of Loeffler's death "devastating," adding in a tweet, "Diane was a fierce woman who served her community for 15 years. Her voice and passion will be missed in the #mnleg."

Loeffler's website says her interest in education, social services and health care stemmed partly from her family's experience:

"A major influence was the life of Diane's aunt Lil. Lil was born with Down's Syndrome at a time when the practice was to send 'the retarded' away to then-dreadful state hospitals. Her grandparents were immigrants from Sweden and would have none of that. So Lil stayed at home while her sisters and brothers went to school. Lil's dream of someday going to school came true when she was 35 years old and volunteers organized a program in a church basement. The beginning of government-funded day training programs soon transformed Lil's life and led to her first paycheck. We are only three decades into special education and it has made valued citizens and taxpayers of people we once 'warehoused.' Lil's life taught Diane the power of government policies to open doors of opportunity and ignited her passion to use public policy as a way of improving people's lives."

Services are pending. Survivors include her husband, Michael Vennewitz.