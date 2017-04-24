John and Anne Alexander were married 64 years ago and they literally lived out their wedding vows to the end, dying just hours apart last week at a care facility in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

“They took that ‘Until death do us part' seriously," said Jackie Voeller, one of the couple’s six surviving children.

The couple met in the early 1950s while they were out with a group of people, but on separate dates. Anne was wearing a green and white striped dress that night and it caught John’s eye. From then on they were never far from each other, even holding hands in their advanced years, family members said.

“They were just so close,” said daughter Kate Anderson, of Baudette, Minn. “They were a cute couple.”

So it was only fitting that they died together at the Ecumen-Emmanuel Nursing Home. Anne, 84 died first at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday and John, 88, passed on at 6:30 a.m. the next day.

John was born in Detroit Lakes and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1952 and then briefly worked for BNSF Railroad. He went back to the family farm to help his father drill wells and grow small grains.

Anne was born in 1933 in Ogema, Minn. and graduated from Waubun High School in 1951. She was a waitress at the Erie Supper Club and later at the Fireside Restaurant.

The couple raised seven children. In their spare time, Anne knitted sweaters and mittens for children, donating several pairs during the holiday season. John enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping and tinkering in the garage. Together they enjoyed hosting family get-togethers, loved playing cards and in recent years enjoyed trips to area casinos, family members said.

Last year the couple moved into the assisted living facility as Anne’s health began to decline after a more than a year of dialysis treatments. John was battling prostate cancer, but never gave up caring for Anne. In recent months, Anne found it too difficult to make it through the three-times-a-week treatments and stopped going. That’s when John also gave up, Voeller said.

The family expected their father to go first. But Anne beat him to it.

“Dad was so into taking care of mother,” Anderson said. “When he found out that mom was in hospice and off dialysis, he gave up himself. He could not have lasted much longer without her.”

Though saddled at the loss of their fun-loving parents, Anderson said there is some comfort in knowing they went together.

“It’s bittersweet,” Anderson said. “They had a happy life.”

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at David Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Services will be held at noon Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Detroit Lakes.