State health regulators have eliminated a giant backlog of unresolved complaints alleging abuse and neglect at Minnesota senior care facilities, while fulfilling a promise to dramatically speed up investigations into new complaints.

Minnesota started the year with 3,147 reports of abuse and maltreatment that needed to be investigated, including nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. The backlog had become so severe that it sometimes took state health investigators months or even years to complete investigations, angering relatives of abuse victims and sometimes undermining criminal investigations, according to a Star Tribune report published last November.

After months of intensive triage, the Office of Health Facility Complaints (OHFC), a division of the Minnesota Department of Health, has finally cleared the massive backlog, while also instituting a new electronic system for processing the roughly 400 new allegations it receives each week. As a result of these changes, the agency has slashed by nearly two-thirds the average time it takes to complete investigations, giving abuse victims and their families a speedier resolution to their cases.

“This is a significant milestone,” Gilbert Acevedo, assistant state health commissioner, said in an interview. “We want family members to know that when they submit cases to us that we take them extremely seriously and we will respond to them in a timely fashion. It’s one of the most important things we do.”

Last year, OHFC staff complained of new complaints going unread for months and being stacked two feet high on employees’ desks. Gov. Mark Dayton responded by giving the much larger Department of Human Services (DHS) sweeping new powers over the OHFC under an interagency agreement. DHS sent a team of staff to help sort through thousands of unreviewed cases and to develop a new electronic document management system.

On average, it took the OHFC nearly 140 days to complete maltreatment investigations in the last fiscal year — more than double the 60 days allowed under state law, according to a report early this year by the Office of the Legislative Auditor that was highly critical of the agency. Since April, the agency has been closing maltreatment cases within 58 days, on average, according to the Department of Health.