In a split decision, a three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a lower-court ruling that found that Winona County's ban on frac sand mining was neither an unconstitutional limitation on interstate commerce nor a governmental taking without compensation.

Winona County adopted the first countywide ban in Minnesota in 2016 addressing the mining of silica sand, which is used to fracture shale rock to extract oil and natural gas. Attorneys for Minnesota Sands, a sand mining company that had acquired mineral rights to areas in the county rich with silica sand, later sued, seeking to overturn the ban.

Judge Renee L. Worke wrote the 17-page opinion for the Minnesota Court of Appeals, joined by Judge Lucinda E. Jesson. Judge Matthew E. Johnson wrote a 26-page dissent in which he agreed that the county's ordinance was not a "total" regulatory taking but largely disagreed with the majority on every other point.

"A county ordinance that even-handedly bans all industrial-mineral mining, including silica-sand mining, within the county does not discriminate against interstate commerce," Worke wrote in the opinion issued Monday.

The Winona County Board has allowed mining to continue for construction sand, a cheaper and less pure material that's used on roadways and for other commercial purposes. Minnesota Sands has argued that Winona's ban discriminates against its business because it specifies that only industrial sand mining is prohibited.

Minnesota Sands said in a statement that it was "extremely disappointed by the ruling and we are reviewing the decision to determine our options that could include appealing this decision."

"Winona County's ban on the mining, processing, and transportation of frac sand is wrong because it does violate the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution and constitutes a taking under the U.S. and Minnesota Constitutions. The dissenting opinion clearly recognizes our concerns and the impacts of the county's actions," the company said.

"The ban eliminates landowner mineral rights and creates an economic risk and threat to anyone who benefits from the use of their land. We believe that allowing it to remain in place is the wrong way for Winona County to try to address issues that are beyond their authority."

Judges split

Minnesota Sands argued that the county's ordinance violates the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution because it benefits in-state operations who are free to mine silica sand for other uses while banning those that sell the sand for out-of-state fracking operations.

The appellate decision flatly rejects that argument, finding that the ordinance "bans all industrial mineral mining, which includes silica-sand mining, within the county."

"We have no reason to believe that the ordinance benefits in-state interests and burdens those out-of-state," Worke wrote.

In a footnote, she wrote that Minnesota Sands' failed to address the argument that the ordinance was unconstitutional because it had discriminatory effects. "Thus, we need not and do not address this argument because those issues not briefed on appeal are forfeited and not properly before this court." Similarly, the majority declined to address the question of whether the ordinance excessively burdens interstate commerce because the attorneys for Minnesota Sands had failed to brief it, though they did make the point in their oral arguments.

Finally, the court ruled that Minnesota Sands has no right to compensation by the county because it never obtained a conditional use permit for frac sand mining before the county approved the ordinance.

"Minnesota Sands has no compensable property interest, which ends our analysis," Worke wrote.

In his dissent, Johnson wrote that "the county's zoning ordinance effectively allows the mining of silica sand for some uses, which are common in the Winona County area, but prohibits the mining of silica sand for other uses, which occur solely outside the state of Minnesota."

Minnesota Sands argued that the ordinance is therefore discriminatory.

"In this case, the ordinance and the factual record, in combination, make clear that the county's zoning ordinance is both facially discriminatory and discriminatory in practical effect," Johnson wrote.

"The ordinance effectively allows silica sand to be mined and sold to local consumers but does not allow it to be mined and sold to consumers in other states. Thus, the ordinance suppresses interstate commerce, to the detriment of (among others) consumers of silica sand in other states, but the ordinance preserves local commerce, to the benefit of local consumers of silica sand, who are insulated from the effects of unrestricted trade in silica sand."

Johnson said the Supreme Court has recognized two types of regulatory "takings." The first may occur if a land-use regulation results in the complete elimination of value to the property. The second may occur if a land-use regulation "goes too far," resulting in a partial value reduction. Johnson agreed with the majority that the ordinance did not result in a total taking of Minnesota Sands' leasehold interests.

However, he concluded that Winona District Judge Mary Leahy should consider and resolve the question of whether the ordinance constituted a partial taking of Minnesota Sands' leasehold interests.

Demand for frac sand has soared to record highs, with some 100 million tons needed this year, according to a Rystad Energy analyst. The northern white sand from Minnesota and Wisconsin is considered the best in the industry, but also the most expensive. Texas oil producers have been developing their own sand mines that produce lower quality but far cheaper sand.