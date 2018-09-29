Minnesota’s major sporting events
The Twin Cities have played host to Super Bowl LII, two Frozen Four tournaments and the Summer X Games already this year. Here are some of the big sporting events coming our way next:
December: NCAA women’ volleyball Final Four (Target Center)
April 2019: NCAA men’s basketball Final Four (U.S. Bank Stadium)
June 2019: KPMG LPGA Championship (Hazeltine)
August 2019: Summer X Games (U.S. Bank Stadium)
March 2020: NCAA wrestling championships (U.S. Bank Stadium)
March 2020: FIS Cross Country World Cup (Theodore Wirth Park)
July 2020: Summer X Games (U.S. Bank Stadium)
March 2021: NCAA men’s basketball regional (Target Center)
April 2021: NCAA men’s gymnastics championships (Maturi Pavilion)
April 2022: NCAA women’s basketball Final Four (Target Center)
Summer 2028: The Ryder Cup (Hazeltine)
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.