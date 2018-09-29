Minnesota’s major sporting events

The Twin Cities have played host to Super Bowl LII, two Frozen Four tournaments and the Summer X Games already this year. Here are some of the big sporting events coming our way next:

December: NCAA women’ volleyball Final Four (Target Center)

April 2019: NCAA men’s basketball Final Four (U.S. Bank Stadium)

June 2019: KPMG LPGA Championship (Hazeltine)

August 2019: Summer X Games (U.S. Bank Stadium)

March 2020: NCAA wrestling championships (U.S. Bank Stadium)

March 2020: FIS Cross Country World Cup (Theodore Wirth Park)

July 2020: Summer X Games (U.S. Bank Stadium)

March 2021: NCAA men’s basketball regional (Target Center)

April 2021: NCAA men’s gymnastics championships (Maturi Pavilion)

April 2022: NCAA women’s basketball Final Four (Target Center)

Summer 2028: The Ryder Cup (Hazeltine)