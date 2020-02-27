Minnesota would become the fourth state in the nation to prohibit employers from paying people with disabilities less than the state's minimum wage, under a proposed measure that would phase out the decades-old practice by 2024.

The legislation, which passed a state House committee this week, would force dramatic changes at approximately 100 centers across the state, known as sheltered workshops, that benefit from a loophole in federal labor law that allows them to pay individuals with disabilities based on their productivity, rather than a fixed hourly rate. In many cases, their pay amounts to just cents an hour for basic tasks, such as packaging merchandise, scrubbing toilets and shredding paper. These state-subsidized workshops, which provide a broad range of support services, employ about 10,000 people with disabilities — more than any other state, according to state workforce officials.

The practice of paying subminimum wages began in the Great Depression as a way to give people with disabilities a chance to learn job skills. But in recent years, the practice has come to be seen as discriminatory and exploitative. A Star Tribune investigation in 2015 found that many of those in Minnesota's workshops spend years toiling in poverty and isolation with little hope for advancement. A growing number of cities and states — including Alaska, Maryland, New Hampshire — have banned or restricted the practice of paying subminimum wages, in the hope of integrating thousands of people with disabilities into the general workforce at competitive wages. Other states, including Oregon and Rhode Island, have been forced by federal regulators to close workshops under legal settlements.

Proponents of the legislation maintain that a gradual phasing out of subminimum wages would enable the state to avoid costly sanctions and would give state workforce officials and families time to develop alternative employment options in the community. "Everyone deserves to earn a minimum wage," said Jillian Nelson, policy advocate for the Autism Society of Minnesota. "But we can't just kick people to the streets. We need to have solutions so that we're not just closing some programs that provide meaningful work experiences."

Still, the measure faces vigorous opposition from many parents of people with significant intellectual and developmental disabilities, who fear their adult children will lose support services and have nowhere to go if the local workshops close. In many smaller towns, these parents maintain, the workshops — sometimes called "day activity centers" or DACs — are the only option for community engagement and employment, because of caregiver shortages and a lack of employers willing to hire people who are less productive and require job coaching and other supports. In some rural communities, workshops are also the primary source of transit, shuttling people to and from work and activities in the community. They also provide a vital source of social interaction for people who would otherwise be stuck spending their days at more isolating group homes, these parents maintain.

At a contentious legislative hearing Wednesday, a number of parents spoke passionately in defense of the workshops and cautioned against a hasty action that would force them to close and, they argued, limit their options. "Working for less than minimum wage is a choice," said Dawn Kovacovich, a retired educator from northern Hubbard County and parent of a woman with cognitive disabilities who attends a day activity center in Park Rapids. "If we take away that choice without first providing an alternative, we are destroying the quality of life for thousands of people."

The current draft of the legislation calls for the creation of a task force to develop a plan to phase out payment of subminimum wages in Minnesota by Aug. 1, 2024. The task force would include state commissioners, members of disability rights organizations, workshop operators and one or more people who earn less than the minimum wage.

