With the early signing period for NCAA national letters of intent for football less than 48 hours away, one notable name has been removed from the undecided list.

Minnehaha Academy wide receiver Terry Lockett Jr. gave a verbal commitment to Michigan State Sunday, confirming what many believed was likely to happen.

Lockett, who returned to Minnehaha Academy this year after spending his junior year playing basketball for Spire Academy in Ohio, also had Power 5 offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers and Cincinnati but Michigan State had long been the frontrunner for his services.

Lockett finished the season with 53 catches for 1,030 yards and 14 touchdowns for the three-school co-op program SMB Wolfpack, which was upset by Rocori in the Class 4A championship game.

Lockett will not be the only Minnehaha Academy player to sign a national letter of intent on Wednesday.

Craig McDonald, the senior defensive back who was declared ineligible this school year by the Minnesota State High School League because he had used up his allotted 12 semesters of eligibility, will be joining Lockett at the signing table Wednesday. McDonald committed to Iowa State before being declared ineligible.

Two more Minnehaha Academy players, Jalen Suggs and Kaden Johnson, still have not announced their college decisions.

Johnson, a 6-2, 235-pound linebacker, is the No. 1-rated football prospect in Minnesota’s current senior class. He has 14 Power 5 offers, with Nebraska, Oregon St., Wisconsin, LSU and Minnesota believed to be the leading contenders for his services. He is expected to announce his decision Wednesday at the signing ceremony.

Suggs, who recently was named 2019 Minnesota Mr. Football, is also a top 10 college basketball recruit. He is on record saying he will announce his college choice on Jan. 4, the day Minnehaha Academy boys’ basketball team, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, hosts Sierra Canyon (Cal.) in a game televised by ESPN.

That game, originally scheduled to be played at Minnehaha Academy, has been moved to Target Center due to strong interest. The details are being finalized, but an official announcement is expected soon. The date will remain the same, as will the 7 p.m. start time.

Jaice Miller offered

Champlin Park’s Jaice Miller, who quarterbacked the Rebels to the Class 6A championship game, spent the weekend on a recruiting visit to the University of Wyoming.

The 6-foot-5 Miller is being recruited as a receiver, a position he played in his junior year before being moved to QB prior to this season.

The Cowboys offered Miller, who also recently picked up a preferred walk-on offer from Minnesota.