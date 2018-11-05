A Minneapolis woman was convicted Monday of breaking into an acquaintance’s home and abducting and killing the victim’s dog.

Jurors in Hennepin County District Court convicted Elizabeth Osterbauer, 25, of two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of mistreating/torturing an animal and stalking. She also faces felony animal cruelty charges in Rice County.

Criminal charges filed in December 2016 and evidence at the weeklong trial showed that Osterbauer had romantic feelings for a woman, Shelly Byzewski, who did not feel the same way, so Osterbauer killed Byzewski’s dog, Ducky MoMo.

The two women had met through a dog rescue group.

“We are pleased with the jury’s verdict and we hope similar justice is handed out in Rice County,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a written statement. “Ms. Osterbauer was fixated on our victim and terrorized her by breaking into the home twice. Equally appalling, she stole a pet and tortured it to death in order to cause our victim even more pain.”

According to the county attorney’s office: Osterbauer broke into the woman’s house in south Minneapolis on Dec. 15, 2015 and on June 6, 2016.

In the first burglary, two witnesses told authorities they saw Osterbauer take the 3-year-old miniature Pinscher from the house, drive to a wetland and “stomp on the dog and then drown it in the marsh.”

During the second burglary, Osterbauer spread kitty litter “all over the house.” She also plugged a toilet with the litter, causing water to back up and spread through several rooms and into the basement.

Byzewski has previously said that Osterbauer’s stalking included following her home from work, repeatedly driving around her block and dumping paint on her car.

Osterbauer is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13. Freeman’s office said that under state sentencing guidelines, she is expected to receive three years’ probation and several months in the county workhouse.