Minneapolis police say they are investigating after a North High School student attacked the school’s liaison officer Thursday.

The student, whose name and age weren’t included in a police report documenting the incident, is accused of twice punching officer Charles Adams, 37, in the face. Adams, who is also the school’s football coach, declined medical treatment.

Authorities have released few details about what precipitated the incident, which comes amid a broader debate about the role of police in schools. The report says that Adams tried to “gain physical control” of the student. Eventually, the two ended up on the ground, where the student “punched the officer twice in the face, with a closed fist,” the report said.

A school district spokesman declined to comment Friday, directing questions to the department, which said it was looking into the matter.

“Often times in schools, even if there is criminal activity, officers try hard not to arrest students inside, or at, a school for a number of reasons,” the department said in a statement.

Even so, charges may be forthcoming, said Scott Seroka, a police spokesman.