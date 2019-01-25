It was mostly business as usual at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Friday morning, officials said, even as staffing shortages of air traffic controllers on the East Coast caused flight delays at airports across the country Friday.

The staffing problems amid the ongoing federal government shutdown were at air traffic centers in Jacksonville, Florida and a Washington, D.C., center that controls high-altitude air traffic over seven states, according to the Associated Press. That prompted flight delays at LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

But the impact at MSP was largely limited to flight delays to Newark, said Patrick Hogan, spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates MSP. FAA spokesman Gregory Martin added that there were no staffing issues at MSP.

The air traffic controller staffing shortages come more than a month after the partial federal government shutdown began. Air traffic controllers, like other federal workers, have been working without pay since then.

“We have a growing concern for the safety and security of our members, our airlines, and the traveling public due to the government shutdown,” the unions that represent air traffic controllers, pilots and flight attendants said in a statement this week. “Staffing in our air traffic control facilities is already at a 30-year low and controllers are only able to maintain the system’s efficiency and capacity by working overtime, including 10-hour days and 6-day workweeks at many of our nation’s busiest facilities.”