The city of Minneapolis has settled its lawsuit with reality-TV star Nicole Curtis over a north Minneapolis house, and she has five months to renovate the house.

The city sued Curtis earlier this year, asking the court to take back a dilapidated north Minneapolis house she bought from the city in 2012 for $2.

Curtis, star of the HGTV show “Rehab Addict,” bought the house under a contract that required her to “substantially complete construction” of improvements on the house within a year of the sale, along with delivering regular progress reports to the city.

But she ran into problems with contractors and work never got going.

The city alleged she “failed to redevelop the property,” pay property taxes or maintain insurance on the house. Curtis admitted in court filings that the home had not been rehabbed, but said she “was prevented and/or delayed from completing performance (of the contract’s terms) due to the acts of Plaintiff and the acts of third parties.”

The City Council approved a settlement on Friday. Under the deal, Curtis must complete development of the home at 1522 Hillside Av. N. by Oct. 15. She must also deposit construction costs in the amount of $150,000, and agree to turn the home over to the city if her firm, Detroit Renovations, doesn’t complete renovation by the deadline.

Twitter: @adambelz