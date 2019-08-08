Minneapolis police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in the Webber-Camden neighborhood that left a 13-year-old girl wounded.

Officials say that officers were called to a home in the area of N. 40th and Girard avenues about 11:30 Wednesday night, where they found the girl with a gunshot wound to the chest. Witnesses told police that the girl and a male acquaintance were watching a movie in a downstairs room when two suspects apparently entered the house, demanded money, and shot her, then fled. Several family members were home at the time, but did not witness the shooting, officials said.

No arrests had been announced as of Thursday morning.

The incident comes amid a 24 percent year-over-year increase in the city’s gunshot victim count, according to the most recent department statistics available.