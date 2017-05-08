Tobacco products are now banned from all Minneapolis parks.

The new rules that went in effect Monday prohibit all tobacco products, including cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and chewing tobacco. The only exception allows for tobacco use for traditional American Indian practices.

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board approved the policy in March. They said it is an effort to curb smoking and promote healthy living. The Park Board’s previous policy focused only on playgrounds, athletic fields and buildings. The new policy applies to all Minneapolis parkland.

The Park Board joins nearly 30 other metro park systems in prohibiting the use of all tobacco products at parks and park facilities.

Park Board staff will update park signs with the new rules later this month.