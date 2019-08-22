A Minneapolis man is charged with fatally stabbing his friend 14 times last week before his body was found on a bike path.

Abdirahman O. Yusuf, 25, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder with intent for allegedly killing Burka O. Mohammed.

Mohammed, 21, of Minneapolis, was found dead Aug. 12 on a bike path in the 200 block of West River Parkway near the Franklin Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis.

The charges did not cite a motive for the attack.

According to the criminal complaint: Police canvassing the area for a suspect in an unrelated case found Mohammed on the ground bleeding. They also found a knife blade that had broken from its handle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered that Mohammed had been in downtown Minneapolis that night, and located surveillance footage that showed him with three other young men. Police identified one of the friends and arrested him for questioning. He identified the second witness and named Yusuf as the alleged assailant.

The first witness told police the group was by the river and Yusuf became aggressive and stabbed Mohammed. The witness fled and said Yusuf allegedly later called him and threatened him not to say anything about the stabbing.

The second witness told police he saw Yusuf and Mohammed fighting, and witnessed the stabbing. He tried to stop the fight but Yusuf allegedly threatened to stab him, the complaint said. The second witness also showed police a message from Yusuf telling him not to talk about the incident.

Yusuf was arrested and denied responsibility before allegedly confessing to the crime, according to charges. Mohammed was stabbed 14 times, including seven times in the chest, three in the back and once in the neck.