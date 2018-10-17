Noah Schuchman, the top housing inspections official in Minneapolis, has told Mayor Jacob Frey he’s leaving the position Nov. 2 to become Duluth’s chief administrative officer.

Schuchman had worked in the Department of Regulatory Services for seven years when he was appointed director in 2015. Frey had reappointed him earlier this year.

“I have been a resident of Minneapolis since I was three months old and serving the City for the past fifteen years has been an honor and the source of great personal pride,” Schuchman wrote in his resignation message Tuesday. “Leaving is not something I do easily. Thank you to Mayor Frey and Council Members for trusting me with leadership of Regulatory Services.”

Frey will pick an interim replacement for Schuchman. The director job oversees nearly 200 employees and a $24 million budget.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson announced Schuchman’s hire earlier Tuesday, touting his expertise developed after working under three mayors and more than 30 City Council members in Minneapolis.

“I am extremely proud to welcome Noah to our team,” Larson said in a statement. “He is a deeply dedicated leader who brings a broad balance of skills, experience and energy that will truly serve the city of Duluth.”