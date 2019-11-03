Federal prosecutors have won prison time for a fourth north Minneapolis gang member who was part of a gun and drug conspiracy that included the killing of a gang rival outside a North Side restaurant more than two years ago.

Hakeem M.D. Flax, 33, of Vadnais Heights, was sentenced in federal court in St. Paul to 18⅓ years for crimes that spanned more than a year during an ongoing war among members of the 1-9 Block Dipset, Tre Tre Crips and Young-N-Thuggin gangs.

Jurors in February convicted Flax of crimes related to violent gang activity, including conspiracy, distribution of heroin, and firearms violations.

Flax was previously charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 5 shooting death of 25-year-old Shane Webb, a member of the rival Tre Tres, in the 1100 block of West Broadway in north Minneapolis. Police said Webb was shot in the head, and two other people at the scene survived gunshot wounds.

Sentenced earlier for their roles in the ongoing crimes were three fellow 1-9 Block Dipset gang members: Domonick D. Wright, 31, of Brooklyn Center, and Brian F. Mack, 34, of Minneapolis. Both received 10-year prison terms. James L. Brown, 34, of St. Paul, received a five-year prison sentence.

Rival gangs waged a struggle over territory for drug distribution and retaliated for prior bloodshed, including shooting deaths on both sides.

All the defendants have extensive criminal histories ranging from drug and firearm possession to terroristic threats, attempted robbery and fleeing from police.