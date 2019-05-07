A trio of Minneapolis leaders have invited the public to a listening session Tuesday evening, so residents can share their perspectives in the aftermath of a former Minneapolis police officer’s convictions in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Minneapolis City Council Member Linea Palmisano, Mayor Jacob Frey and police Chief Medaria Arradondo are scheduled to attend the 6:30 p.m. listening session at the Lake Harriet Spiritual Community, 4401 Upton Av. S. Damond had taught meditation classes at the community.

“This is meant to be a gathering with no agenda, except to provide a space for the Mayor, Chief and myself to listen to anyone who wants to express their thoughts and feelings in the wake of the trial verdict on May 1st,” Palmisano wrote in a message to her constituents.

Last week, Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Damond in July 2017 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. On Friday, the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay the Ruszczyk family a record $20 million to settle their civil rights lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.

Staff Reports