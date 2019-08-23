The Minneapolis City Council on Friday signed off on a $200,000 settlement to the family of Jamar Clark, bringing to an end an emotional chapter in the city’s history of police-community relations.

After briefly retreating to a closed session to finalize the deal, Council President Lisa Bender opened the room to reporters and went around the table asking her colleagues whether they supported the settlement. The final vote was unanimous.

Councilmembers left without addressing the media, as did police Chief Medaria Arradondo and city attorney Susan Segal.

Clark was killed in a November 2016 confrontation with two police officers on the city’s North Side, an incident that heightened racial tensions and prompted a weekslong encampment outside a nearby police station. The officers, Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze, were later cleared in separate local, state and federal investigations.

The family later sued in federal court, claiming the officers had wrongfully caused Clark’s death. The council rejected a previous five-figure settlement with Clark’s family because it was too low.

Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, a loose coalition of police reform activists, said in a statement that it was “disgusted by the long struggle that led to the settlement.”

“The low amount, 1% compared to the one reached for Justine Damond and the protracted legal battle demonstrates the injustice for black, brown and indigenous people when they are killed by police,” Loretta VanPelt, one of the groups organizers, said. The family and community will keep fighting for justice by any means necessary.”