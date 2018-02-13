The chief resilience officer of Minneapolis, Kate Knuth, has stepped down after seven months on the job.

Hired for the grant-funded position in June, Knuth brought a background in sustainability to the position, which was defined broadly as responding to “challenges” facing the city. She had not delivered any work product before she resigned.

Mychal Vlatkovich, a spokesman for Mayor Jacob Frey, said they’ve begun looking for a replacement and hope to hire someone by the end of March, who will focus specifically on the mayor’s goals. He said the mayor’s office did not ask Knuth to step down, but declined to answer whether she was allowed to continue in the position.

“The position is designed to reflect the priorities of the administration, and in this case we’re going to be focused more narrowly on expanding access to affordable housing, and the impact that would have on our other goals, including building an inclusive economy and strenthening police-community relations,” Vlatkovich said.

Minneapolis was named one of 100 “resilient cities” around the world by the Rockefeller Foundation in June and given a grant of $129,508 per year to pay salary and benefits for someone to fill the job for two years.

Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde, the acting city coordinator who oversees the position, said Knuth’s exit was arranged under outgoing city coordinator Spencer Cronk, and that the city has been pleased with Knuth’s work.

“There were some conversations about realigning this office and we decided to go this direction,” Rivera-Vandermyde said. “It was a conversation between all of us.”

The Rockefeller Foundation prefers, Rivera-Vandermyde said, for the chief resilience officer’s work to be tied closely to the priorities of the sitting mayor. Knuth’s background is in sustainability and climate change, and Frey’s priorities are affordable housing, police-community relations and inclusive economic growth.

Knuth, who was appointed by Cronk, spent her first seven months in conversation with people in Minneapolis about the topic of resilience, and conducted a survey of 1,900 people. Vander-Myde said Knuth was slated to write a report in the first quarter of 2018, and both she and Knuth hope the next person in the position can use Knuth’s research.

Knuth’s ideas about resiliency in Minneapolis after seven months were still fairly high level, but she was settling on the need to strengthen democracy by giving more people the economic security to engage in their communities, she said. “Obviously housing came up in almost every conversation,” Knuth said, as did police-community relations and inclusive economic growth.

“The mayor had different ideas about the vision for this role,” Knuth said, when asked why she couldn’t have pivoted to focus more directly on Frey’s priorities. “We had discussions about other roles in city government, but I have a lot of opportunities and other things I want to work on.”

Knuth said she will spend more time with her family and work on her doctoral dissertation, which is focused on “how groups effectively foster transformation in society to make progress toward sustainability.”