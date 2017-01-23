Minneapolis writer Kelly Barnhill has won the Newbery Award, children’s literature’s highest honor, for her young adult novel, “The Girl Who Drank the Moon,” published by Algonquin Books.

Minneapolis writer Caren Stelson won a Robert Sibert honor for her nonfiction book, “Sachiko,” published by Minneapolis publisher Carolrhoda Books. “Sachiko” was also long-listed for the National Book Award.

Barnhill teaches arts education in Minnesota schools through the COMPAS program and calls herself — on her website — a former teacher, former bartender, former waitress, former activist, former park ranger, former secretary, former janitor and former church-guitar-player.

She is the author of “The Mostly True Story of Jack” and other books and has received awards from the Jerome Foundation, the Minnesota State Arts Board, and was a 2015 McKnight Writing Fellow.

“The Girl Who Drank the Moon” has already received a number of awards, including a New York Public Library Best Book of 2016 and Publishers Weekly Best Book of 2016. Read our review here.

John Lewis’ “March: Book Three,” which won the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature, took three awards today at the annual American Library Association awards. The winner of the Caldecott Medal for illustration went to “Radiant Child,” by Javaka Steptoe.

