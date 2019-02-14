Citing an upward trend in the Mille Lacs walleye population, state regulators announced Thursday that they will “cautiously allow anglers to start keeping some fish” from the popular fishing lake starting May 11.

Specifics of the new management plan won’t be announced until mid-March. But the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is considering allowing the walleye harvest during the cool-water periods of spring and fall, according to a release Thursday morning.

The state and eight Chippewa bands with fishing rights on Mille Lacs recently agreed to a safe harvest level for 2019 of 150,000 pounds of walleye. The state’s share of that allocation is 87,800 pounds.

The announcement marks a shift in walleye management on Mille Lacs based on reports from state and tribal fish biologists that the fish population is showing signs of recovery. Scarcity of walleyes in the past few years has resulted in catch-and-release only fishing seasons and periodic closures of walleye fishing.

This winter and last winter, ice anglers have been allowed to keep a single walleye within a tight slot of 21 to 23 inches.

“While the walleye population is on a positive trajectory, we need to strike a careful balance between expanding harvest opportunities and conserving the fishery for future angling opportunities,” DNR Fisheries Chief Brad Parsons said.

This walleye was caught on Lake Mille Lacs in 2015.

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe DNR Commissioner Bradley Harrington said it’s critical that the combined harvest limits continue to allow for the recovery of walleye. “We join the state in cautious optimism about the trend in increasing spawning biomass,” Harrington said.

The long slump in walleye fishing on Mille Lacs has hurt the area’s economy, and DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen acknowledged that the decision to allow anglers to keep some walleyes during this year’s open water season is good news for area businesses.