Coach Mike Zimmer has been cleared to rejoin the Vikings.

Zimmer, who spent the past two weeks away from Winter Park to rest his troublesome right eye, returned to Minnesota yesterday and this morning received the green light from doctors to return to work. He was back on the sideline this morning as organized team activities resumed.

Last month, Zimmer had an eighth surgery on his eye since November and reluctantly agreed to take some time off work. He was driven to Kentucky on May 22 so he could relax at the ranch he built there.

Zimmer vowed that his eye issues would not keep him away for long.

“I’ll be back shortly. One eye or two, it really doesn’t matter. I’m going to be back,” Zimmer said on a conference call on May 26. “So we can put the retiring thing or whatever to bed quickly.”

Zimmer is scheduled to speak with reporters after tomorrow’s OTA.