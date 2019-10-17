Mike O'Dowd, from St. Paul, was one of the toughest and most aggressive boxers of his time.
In a 10-year professional career that spanned from 1913 to 1923, O'Dowd had a 93-17-1 record. He won 39 fights by knockout.
He held the World Middleweight Championship from 1917 to 1920.
He was inducted into the Minnesota Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011 and the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2014.
MIKE O'DOWD
Class: 1958.
Sport: Boxing.
