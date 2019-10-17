Mike Kelley major-league baseball career was brief — just one season.

But Kelley had a nearly 50-year career in minor-league baseball as a manager and owner that made him one of the most important figures in 20th century baseball.

Kelley managed the St. Paul Saints of the American Association for 18 seasons. After purchasing the Minneapolis Millers in 1923, he managed them for eight years. He owned and operated the Millers until 1946, when he sold the franchise to the New York Giants.

As a manager in the minor leagues, his teams won 2,390 games in 30 seasons.

The Minneapolis Tribune wrote in 1959, "Although he operated in the minor leagues, he was influential in the majors. Many major-league owners sought and accepted his advince in important matters. He was regarded as one of baseball's shrewdest traders. Regularly Kenesaw Mountain Landis, then high commissioner of baseball, called him to Chicago to discuss important decisions before taking action."

MIKE KELLEY

Class: 1959.

Sport: Baseball.

Teams: St. Paul Saints, Minneapolis Millers.