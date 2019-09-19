Though cornerback Mike Hughes was a full participant in practice for the third consecutive day on Thursday, whether he returns from a torn ACL on Sunday against the Raiders remains subject to clearance from the team’s medical staff.

Coach Mike Zimmer said Thursday afternoon he had not received that clearance yet, and added the Vikings will likely have an answer about Hughes’ availability for Sunday’s game when they issue their final injury report for the week on Friday.

“Whatever the doctors decide is what we’ll do,” Zimmer said. “I can’t make the decision for Mike; I can’t make the decision for the doctors.”

Hughes, who was injured last Oct. 15 against the Cardinals, has said this week he feels ready to go. He will play with a knee brace for at least the first game when he does return, since he hasn’t taken any on-field contact since his injury.

Cook honored for Sunday performance

Running back Dalvin Cook was named the NFL’s Ground Player of the Week on Thursday, after his 154-yard performance against the Packers that included a 75-yard touchdown run at Lambeau Field.

Cook, whose 154 yards were a career high on Sunday, is the NFL’s leading rusher with 265 yards through two games. He’s 38 yards ahead of the Giants’ Saquon Barkley for the top spot.

Vikings interested in Ramsey?

As the Jaguars prepared to play the Titans on Thursday night, in what could be two-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey’s final game with the team, the Vikings popped up as a potential landing spot for the cornerback.

An ESPN report named the Vikings as one of six teams who have made “substantive inquiries” about Ramsey, who has requested a trade from the Jaguars. The report also listed the Ravens, Chiefs, Raiders, Eagles and Seahawks among the teams most serious about pursuing the 24-year-old cornerback.

The Jaguars are reportedly seeking two first-round picks for Ramsey, though it remains to be seen whether they’d find a suitor willing to meet their asking price. If the Vikings were to emerge as a viable landing spot for Ramsey, they’d either have to deal a veteran player back to Jacksonville or figure out another mechanism to clear cap space. Ramsey has a base salary of $3.734 million this season, in the fourth year of his rookie deal.

Barr misses practice

Linebacker Anthony Barr, who was limited in practice on Wednesday because of a groin injury, did not participate in practice on Thursday because of the ailment. When asked if he thought he’d be without Barr on Sunday against the Raiders, Zimmer said, “I doubt it.”

The Vikings also remained without linebacker Ben Gedeon (groin) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (elbow).