– Few whistles.

Tons of saves.

Little offense.

– a duel the Wild eventually prevailed in by corralling a 1-0 win over the Canadiens at Bell Centre to improve to 3-0 on its four-game road trip.

This is the team’s first three-game win streak since it won that many Nov.8-11.

– a shot he wired by Canadiens goalie Carey Price after gobbling up an errant pass by defenseman Jeff Petry.

The goal snapped a 15-game goalless drought for Granlund and notched his team-leading 39th point.

Montreal’s untimely turnover came after the Wild blanked on a handful of quality looks on Price.

In the second period, center Eric Staal missed the net on a breakaway; same with winger Jason Zucker.

Price finished with 24 saves.

The Wild also ended the game without veteran center Eric Fehr, who smacked his head on the top of the boards in front of the Wild’s bench after he absorbed a late shoulder check from Montreal’s Kenny Agostino only 2 minutes, 28 seconds into the first period.

Fehr was slow to stand up and when he did, he was escorted off the ice with a towel to his head.

– who, aside from a five-minute fighting major, was issued a five-minute penalty for interference and game misconduct. Seeler was assessed a two-minute minor for instigating, a five-minute fighting major and a 10-minute misconduct.

The Wild failed to convert on the ensuing three-minute power play, and the Canadiens also blanked on three Wild penalties the rest of the period.

Overall, both teams went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Aside from being without Agostino, the Canadiens played most of the game without defenseman Shea Weber. He was clipped up high by a Granlund shot in the first period.