Good morning. Let's play two today. One in Fort Myers and one in West Palm Beach.

Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer are set to make their spring training debuts today at home against the Rays. Sano is getting a late start because he's A.) Coming off of surgery in which a rod was placed in his left leg and B.) His conditioning needed to be addressed after the surgery. Well, it still needs to be addressed. Aaron Slegers will start for the Twins, his second outing of the spring.

UPDATE; Fernando Rodney is on the list to pitch today, so make that THREE debuts!

While many regulars are in the lineup at Fort Myers, a vastly different lineup is headed to West Palm Beach to face Houston. Stephen Gonsalves is on the mound there. Zack Granite, Kennys Vargas, Erick Aybar and Robbie Grossman are in the lineup.

We hope to speak with Sano after the game about his spring debut - among other things.

We also are on alert in case the Logan Morrison signing becomes official. Because of logistics, he could not take his physical until today. With everyone headed to Jupiter tomorrow to play the Cardinals, he might not meet the media until Friday.

In other news, infielder Nick Gordon is day-to-day after straining his right wrist last night while sliding into third base.

Twins minor leaguers don't report until next Tuesday, but a overwhelming majority of them have been working out on the other side of campus for a few days now. One scout I know watched Wander Javier take grounders with Royce Lewis and said it was to watch.

Was told several minor leaguers will be brought over today as extra players for the game.

Speaking of extra players, Jermaine Palacios, the shortstop traded for Jake Odorizzi last week, is on the Rays' travel roster for the game at Hammond Stadium.



Here are the Twins starting lineups for today's games

At Hammond Stadium:

Brian Dozier, 2B

Joe Mauer, 1B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Miguel Sano, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Max Kepler, RF

Chris Heisey, DH

Jason Castro, C

Aaron Slegers, RHP



at West Palm Beach:



Zack Granite, CF

Ehire Adrianza, 2B

Robbie Grossman, LF

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Kennys Vargas, 1B

Nick Buss, DH

Erick Aybar, SS

Mitch Garver, C

Ryan LaMarre, CF

Stephen Gonsalves, LHP