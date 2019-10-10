Inspired by the rocky shores along the East Coast, fall fashions are cool-toned, textured and layered. Summer's crop tops have given way to long, cozy sweaters worn over athletic pants or jeans, and chunky sweaters thrown over button-down shirts. Stocking caps and flats remain wardrobe staples, loved for their comfort as much as their style. Here's inspiration for making your fall wardrobe as relaxing as a beach stroll at sunset.
Earth to shore
Rag & Bone sweater, $160, farfetch.com
Theory blouse, $100, tjmaxx.tjx.com
Satin pants, $50, zara.com
Black magic
TOV coat, $89, nordstromrack.com
Vince shoes, $89, nordstromrack.com
Silk shirt, $20, zara.com
Sport pants, $30, zara.com
Beach walk
Gucci hat, $370, farfetch.com
Eleven Six sweater, $155, nordstromrack.com
Tory Sport sweatpants, $130, nordstromrack.com
Halogen boots, $80, nordstromrack.com
Funnel of love
Avant Toi sweater, $704, farfetch.com
Zara pants, $20, zara.com
Tommy Hilfiger shoes, $30, nordstromrack.com
Varsity squad
Miu Miu coat, $403, farfetch.com
H&M sweater, $20, h&m.com
Rag & Bone pants, $89, nordstromrack.com
Vince shoes, $110, nordstromrack.com
Fall flare
Sheer blouse, $70, zara.com
Knit dress, $70, zara.com
Melissa shoes, $70, nordstromrack.com