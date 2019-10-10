Inspired by the rocky shores along the East Coast, fall fashions are cool-toned, textured and layered. Summer's crop tops have given way to long, cozy sweaters worn over athletic pants or jeans, and chunky sweaters thrown over button-down shirts. Stocking caps and flats remain wardrobe staples, loved for their comfort as much as their style. Here's inspiration for making your fall wardrobe as relaxing as a beach stroll at sunset.

Earth to shore

Rag & Bone sweater, $160, farfetch.com

Theory blouse, $100, tjmaxx.tjx.com

Satin pants, $50, zara.com

Black magic

Photographer: Lauren Krysti, laurenkrysti.com Creative Director and Stylist: Barbara Schmidt, studiobstyle.com Hair and Makeup Fatima Olive, fatimaolive.com Model: Callie McLaughlin

<PARAGRAPH style="Factbox_credit">Left

TOV coat, $89, nordstromrack.com

Vince shoes, $89, nordstromrack.com

Silk shirt, $20, zara.com

Sport pants, $30, zara.com

Beach walk

Above

Gucci hat, $370, farfetch.com

Eleven Six sweater, $155, nordstromrack.com

Tory Sport sweatpants, $130, nordstromrack.com

Halogen boots, $80, nordstromrack.com

Funnel of love

Below

Avant Toi sweater, $704, farfetch.com

Zara pants, $20, zara.com

Tommy Hilfiger shoes, $30, nordstromrack.com

Varsity squad

Below

Miu Miu coat, $403, farfetch.com

H&M sweater, $20, h&m.com

Rag & Bone pants, $89, nordstromrack.com

Vince shoes, $110, nordstromrack.com

Fall flare

Left

Sheer blouse, $70, zara.com

Knit dress, $70, zara.com

Melissa shoes, $70, nordstromrack.com