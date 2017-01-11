– Gophers coach Richard Pitino never liked the idea of his basketball team being ranked, because he liked being the underdog a whole lot better.

Well, that ranking might be short-lived.

Trailing by 22 points at halftime Wednesday night against Michigan State, Minnesota looked nothing like the 24th-ranked team in the country or the team that had won three consecutive Big Ten games, including two on the road.

Did Pitino’s players finally let the praise and early success get to their head?

If so, the Gophers definitely were humbled in a 65-47 loss in their rematch against the Spartans at Breslin Center.

Nate Mason was interviewed on the Big Ten Network on Tuesday, saying the Gophers (15-3, 3-2) had a goal of winning the Big Ten championship this season. His team was tied for first place entering the week.

But at this time a year ago, the Gophers were wondering if they could win a conference game — in the midst of what would become a 0-13 start to conference play. They went 2-16.

The Izzone crowd chanted “Overrated! Overrated! Overrated!” at one point Wednesday. It’s too early to tell if the Gophers are overrated, but this was by far their worst loss of the season.

Miles Bridges scored all 16 of his points in the first half to lead the Spartans (12-6, 4-1), who held Minnesota to 33 percent shooting from the field, including 3-for-16 from three-point range.

Nate Mason scored all of his 14 points in the second half on 6-for-15 shooting for the Gophers, who played Michigan State for the second time in five games.

Pitino didn’t have to remind his returning players of what it felt like to be embarrassed last season. Now the newcomers got a taste of it as well.

The Spartans hadn’t been unranked playing against a ranked Minnesota squad since 1997, but they didn’t need to see the Gophers in the top 25 to be motivated. They came back from a 15-point deficit to win at Minnesota 75-74 in overtime in the Big Ten opener Dec. 27.

That was without Bridges, who was sidelined for seven games. The bouncy 6-7 freshman opened with six consecutive points, including a powerful dunk over Jordan Murphy to ignite the crowd.

The Gophers relied on hot shooting to start in road wins at Purdue and Northwestern, but Dupree McBrayer was the only player in rhythm against the Spartans’ suffocating defense. McBrayer scored 11 consecutive points to cut it to 24-17 with 5:27 left in the first half.

But the Spartans, who shot 51.7 percent in the first half, went on a 15-0 run behind eight points from Bridges to take a 39-17 halftime lead.

Michigan State looked like a top 10 team, not the bunch that lost five nonconference games, the most under Tom Izzo. But that was without Bridges, who averaged 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds his first six games.

Minnesota was led by its freshman standout Amir Coffey in wins against Northwestern and Ohio State. The Hopkins native was averaging 15.3 points in the Big Ten, but he scored only four points Wednesday on 1-for-5 shooting.

Mason’s 31-point, 11-assist game helped the Gophers pull out an overtime victory at Purdue in front of a hostile crowd in West Lafayette.

Pitino’s team looked like road warriors after coming back from a seven-point second-half deficit last week for the second straight game in a 70-66 win at Northwestern. But they couldn’t overcome a horrendous start at Michigan State.

In the second half, Mason scored his first basket of the game on a three-point play to make it 39-20, but the Gophers didn’t have a comeback in them this time on the road.

Starting center Reggie Lynch picked up two straight fouls in less than two minutes. He ended up fouling out at the six-minute mark with two points on 1-for-4 shooting, three rebounds and three turnovers in 11 minutes.