Mothers and daughters traveled from Hibbing and Duluth, saying they came for a dose of hope and optimism. Granddaughters from Minneapolis joined their grandmothers, excited to hear from a woman they consider an intergenerational role model.

Thousands of Michelle Obama fans filled the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday night for the latest in a series of “intimate conversations” the former first lady has held at arenas and theaters across the country. Attendees danced in their seats and jumped out of them when she took the stage to talk about her life and her bestselling memoir “Becoming.”

The venue had all the intimacy of a Wild game, but it held a personal connection. The X was where she found out her husband was the Democratic presidential nominee and where the couple’s infamous fist-bump happened.

At the beginning of Wednesday’s event she encouraged the crowd to fist-bump those around them.

“We’re going to be OK,” she told the crowd.

Many people in the audience had read her book, which provided a deeply personal starting point for her talk.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, left, spoke with journalist Michele Norris about her memoir “Becoming” on Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center.

Obama’s story follows her from her childhood home in Chicago’s South Side into the White House. She shares her persistent fear of not being good enough, concerns about how her husband’s political life would affect their daughters and the challenges of balancing of her career and ambition with his.

Several women said they saw a piece of themselves in Obama’s story. LaCresha Dotson, a Minneapolis resident who also grew up on the South Side, brought her copy of “Becoming” to the event, hoping for a signature. But beyond that, she said she was hoping Obama could provide an antidote to her political cynicism.

“I am inspired and hoping to be encouraged because I think right now with so much political discord, Michelle Obama really lives her slogan of ‘We go high.’ So I think we can use a little more of that,” Dotson said.

She was there because her daughter scored two free tickets that morning. Most shelled out more than $100, and in some cases more than $1,000, for tickets.

Journalist Michele Norris moderated the event that started with Minnesotans telling their own stories of “becoming.”

More than two years after she and Barack left the White House, Obama’s celebrity has been evident at book tour stops from Houston to St. Paul.

Before the event at the Xcel, Norris and Obama met with local book clubs at the Bachelor Farmer restaurant in Minneapolis. They talked about themes in the book, including marriage, motherhood and “swerving” in your career path. In other cities, Obama read to students, talked to high schoolers or met with activists.

She is spending about four months traveling on and off for her second tour since “Becoming” was published in November. It quickly became the top-selling hardcover book of 2018. People have bought more than 5.6 million copies just in the U.S. and Canada. Stephen Colbert and Rachel Ray are among the other moderators on the tour.

But her story starts, and is steeped in, a world apart from the glamour of an international book tour.

Then-Michelle Robinson grew up surrounded by a tight-knit, boisterous family. She lived with her parents and brother on the second floor of her great-aunt’s bungalow. The surrounding blocks were home to a bevy of cousins, grandparents and aunts and uncles.

Launched by her family’s support and a deep desire to prove herself, Obama earned a spot at Princeton University and later Harvard Law School. The memoir traces her path from Princeton — where she describes herself and other black students as “poppy seeds in a bowl of rice” — to corporate America and later Washington, D.C. In each setting, she navigates systemic racism and the demand that she be twice as good as her white peers.

Most of the book is a personal look at her life and career, and what it’s like to try to make a home of the White House. But she touches briefly on President Donald Trump, sharing her frustration when he spread “birther” rumors that her husband was not born in the U.S. The day after Trump was elected, she awoke to gray skies. “I couldn’t help but interpret it as funereal,” the book states.

For Minneapolis small businesswoman Amber Senn and some others, the event provided a salve to their political frustrations and a dose of positivity. Senn, 49, said she hoped to hear about Obama’s thoughts on the 2020 election and the future.

Senn bought the book immediately after it came out. When her friend found out the tour was stopping in St. Paul, they snapped up tickets for more than $200. Her one concern was the steep cost, and Senn said she would like Obama to offer some more affordable seats for lower-income people. Last-minute tickets were selling on Ticketmaster for $176 on Thursday.

“When you think First Lady you always used to think Jacqueline Kennedy. … To me, Michelle Obama is just the picture of the First Lady,” Senn said.