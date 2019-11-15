MIAC teams went 2-2 on the first day of the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament.

All four teams were playing Thursday in the eight-team regional in St. Paul. Host team St. Thomas defeated Dubuque 3-1, and St. Benedict defeated Wisconsin-Eau Claire by the same score. St. Olaf lost to Northwestern (St. Paul) 3-1, and Augsburg fell to Wisconsin-Stevens Point 3-2.

The regional semifinals are Friday, and the final is Saturday.

Golden Bears name interim coach

Concordia (St. Paul) named Eric Johnson its interim men's basketball coach. Johnson had been the top assistant for Joey James, who resigned for a new coaching opportunity. James had a 52-96 record in five seasons as head coach.

NSIC awards

In NSIC women's soccer, Jenny Vetter of Minnesota State Mankato and Anna Haub of Concordia (St. Paul) were named the offensive and defensive players of the year. Other award winners were: goalkeeper of the year, Jordyn Clark, Concordia; freshman of the year, Nikki Anderson, Concordia; coach of the year, Steve Bellis, Concordia.

In volleyball, Northern State junior Laura Snyder was named player of the year. Other award winners were: libero of the year, Clara Krenz, St. Cloud State; freshman of the year, Jasmine Mulvihill, Concordia; coach of the year, Chad Braegelmann, St. Cloud State.

Former boxer dies

St. Paul native Jim Beattie, a member of the Minnesota Boxing Hall of Fame, died on Wednesday at the age of 77. Beattie, a 6-foot-9 heavyweight, had a 40-10 record with 32 KO's in a pro career that spanned 17 years. He won three Northwest Golden Gloves titles and had a 50-5 record as an amateur before turning pro in 1962.

