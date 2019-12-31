Revelers who plan to raise a glass or more to ring in the new year Tuesday night can get a free ride home.

Miller Lite Free Rides will provide no-cost rides on all Metro Transit buses and light-rail and Northstar trains from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday. Fares also will be waived on Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and Anoka County Traveler buses in an effort to promote a safe and responsible holiday celebration.

“Metro Transit’s bus and train operators are all proud to be your designated drivers this New Year’s Eve,” said Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra.

New Year’s Eve is one of the most dangerous nights to be driving, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Last year police made 111 DWI arrests statewide from New Year’s Eve night through the early hours of New Year’s Day, the agency said.

Miller Lite has provided more than 1.4 million free rides in the Twin Cities since 2011.

For more information see www.metrotransit.org.