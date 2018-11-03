FRIDLEY

OCT. 6

Assist family. Officers responded to a report of an argument at a home in the 6300 block of NE. 5th Street. A teenage girl was unhappy because her mother wouldn't let her go to church. Officers mediated the dispute.

OCT. 10

Domestic. Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic at a home near 65½ Way and Ashton Avenue. A 14-year-old boy had refused to wash the dishes, so his father began breaking his video games as punishment. Officers mediated the dispute.

GRANT

OCT. 3

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 9300 block of 107th Street reported that three bolts on the front tire of his tractor were loose. He had driven the tractor in a parade the previous day and, though he couldn't prove it, speculated that someone from another political camp had tampered with it.

LAKEVILLE

OCT. 7-13

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of two "dumpster divers" on Harrow Court. The pair told officers they were removing discarded property. Officers arrested one of them, a 30-year-old man, for possession of a firearm without a permit.

Theft. Several plants were stolen from the porch of a home in the 16000 block of Diamonte Path.

LINWOOD township

OCT. 17

Drugs. An officer spotted a vehicle parked after hours in Martin-Island-Linwood Lake Regional Park, 21000 block of Martin Lake Road NE. A man and woman in the vehicle admitted that they were smoking marijuana and that was the reason why they were in the park. The officer found narcotics in the 25-year-old woman's purse and arrested her for possession of narcotics.

MAPLEWOOD

OCT. 6

Recovered property. Police were dispatched to the area of Hillwood Drive and Marnie Street on a report of a pontoon boat parked on the street without a trailer. The officer found that the registration number was painted over and that the boat was missing its motor, dash gauges and radio. The officer contacted the owner, who said the boat was being winterized at a business in Wisconsin. He was advised to file a stolen report there.

MINNETRISTA

OCT. 5

Medical. Officers responded to a request to check the welfare of a 5-year-old boy who was injured and left unsupervised on Tower Street. The boy had fallen off his bike and scraped his hand. His mother said she knew he was outside and that he was playing with friends.

OCT. 7

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of cows and goats on the loose along County Road 110 W. The animals were rounded up by their owner.

NEWPORT

OCT. 4

Suspicious activity. Police were called to Burger King, 1598 Hastings Av., on a report of a possible robbery. A customer, who was at the drive-through window, was told by an employee that they were being "revved," short for being reviewed by a corporate evaluator. However, the customer thought the employee meant they were being robbed. An assistant manager assured police that it was a misunderstanding and that everything was all right.

NEW BRIGHTON

OCT. 3

Traffic. Police, responding to a report of dangerous driving, arrested a 26-year-old man for failing to stop for a school bus near Old Hwy. 8 and County Road D.

SEPT. 30

Theft. A mailbox was pried open and its contents removed in the 2600 block of Rice Creek Road.

SEPT. 28

Theft. Someone broke into a vending machine in the 600 block of Old Hwy. 8 and stole $50 in cash and coins.

PRIOR LAKE

OCT. 20

Terroristic threats. A 45-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for terroristic threats and disorderly conduct at 140th Street and Pike Lake Trail.

SHOREWOOD

SEPT. 30

Accident. Officers responded to a report of an accident on Mill Street. A 59-year-old Chanhassen man, riding a bike while intoxicated, had crashed into a mailbox and sustained minor injuries.

WAYZATA

SEPT. 29

Drugs. A 34-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana after he was stopped for inoperable brake lights at Lake Street E. and Broadway Avenue S.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.