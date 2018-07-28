EAST BETHEL

JUNE 29

Robbery. Officers responded to a report of a person being robbed during a marijuana deal at 209th Avenue NE. and Durant Street. They arrested two 18-year-old men for aggravated robbery.

GRANT

JUNE 26

Suspicious activity. A man and woman were seen on video surveillance dumping items into a construction dumpster in the 10000 block of Hadley Court after walking around the property for 25 minutes. The homeowners did not recognize the couple, but the man was heard on the video thanking one of them by name after dumping the items.

JORDAN

JUNE 25

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of smeared blood on playground equipment at Lagoon Park on Park Drive. The officer determined that the equipment was instead smeared with fruit.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JUNE 24-30

Theft. An officer responded to a report of a theft at a home in the 16400 block of Fallbrook Drive. The homeowner reported that their daughter’s purse was missing after a party at the house.

WEEK OF JULY 1-7

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man who had fallen off his bicycle and hit his head at 209th Street W. and Holyoke Avenue. The 55-year-old man registered a breath test reading of 0.24 and was taken to the hospital.

LAUDERDALE

JUNE 30

Narcotics. While attempting to pull over a vehicle in the area of Larpenteur Avenue and Hwy. 280, officers saw an object being thrown out the window. It was a baggie containing a substance resembling khat. One of the vehicle’s occupants was booked for possession of a fifth-degree controlled substance.

MAPLE GROVE

JULY 5

Welfare check. An officer responded to a report of an intoxicated neighbor passed out under the homeowner’s deck in the 12400 block of 89th Place. The 60-year-old woman, who was heavily intoxicated, was taken to the hospital.

MAPLEWOOD

JUNE 29

Assault. A customer punched a store manager and bit into the manager’s glasses when his demand for a 5 percent discount was refused at Home Depot, 2360 White Bear Av. The man left the store after the altercation.

MEDINA

JUNE 30

Suspicious activity. A resident from the 4100 block of Cavanaugh Drive reported that a suspicious grocery bag had been left at her home. She told officers she was not expecting anything and did not want to open the bag. An officer opened it and found a pair of Birkenstock sandals, which the resident thought belonged to her daughter.

JULY 2

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a muskrat in a garage at a home in the 4600 block of Wichita Trail. By the time the officer arrived, the muskrat was gone.

JULY 8

Suspicious activity. Police spotted a vehicle in a parking lot, its headlights turned off, in the 2300 block of Cox Trail, and found in the back seat a 21-year-old Greenfield man and a 19-year-old woman from Dollar Bay, Mich. They said they were just talking but appeared to be engaged in what police called “extracurricular activities.” They were told to go somewhere private.

MINNETRISTA

JUNE 24

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of screaming along Eagle Bluff Road. They found nothing besides children playing on a trampoline.

JUNE 25

Theft. Alcohol and an oven were stolen from a travel trailer parked on Main Street.

NEW BRIGHTON

JUNE 30

Theft. Police responded to a report of someone sleeping in a car in the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road and arrested a 28-year-old woman for possession of a stolen vehicle.

NOWTHEN

JUNE 26

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of two baby raccoons “hugging” at the end of a driveway in the 7000 block of 181st Avenue NW. The officer gave the caller a number to call to have the raccoons removed.

PLYMOUTH

JULY 8

Theft. A handgun was stolen from a vehicle in the 2600 block of Urbandale Lane.

WACONIA

JULY 2

Underage consumption. An 18-year-old Waconia woman was cited for underage consumption in the 1500 block of Beachcomber Boulevard.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.