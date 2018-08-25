EDINA

JULY 24

Drugs. A 30-year-old Lakeville man and a 28-year-old Minneapolis man were arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4300 block of W. 66th Street.

FRIDLEY

AUG. 6

Suspicious person. Officers responded to a report of a man sleeping in someone's yard in the 5800 block of NE. 4th Street, his shirt hanging from a tree and his bicycle near the front steps. They arrested the intoxicated 29-year-old man on warrants.

HAM LAKE

AUG. 8

Theft. A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from a driveway in the 2400 block of 160th Avenue NE. The keys had been left inside the vehicle.

LAKELAND

JULY 23

Found items. A resident in the 400 block of St. Croix Trail reported finding three bicycles on his property and wondered if he could sell them. He was told that city staffers would pick up the bikes and use social media to find the owners.

JULY 24

Suspicious person. A real estate agent contacted authorities after noticing that potential clients who requested to see 10 homes, all in the $800,000 range, recently had been charged with identity theft in Roseville.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JULY 15-21

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at Cedar Avenue and Griffon Trail, where a 27-year-old man was talking to himself and telling people he was a "time traveler." He was taken to the hospital.

WEEK OF JULY 29-AUG. 4

Theft. A purse was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 17000 block of Eveleth Avenue.

Drugs. Officers responded to a report that two people were using drugs in a parking lot in the 17000 block of Kenrick Avenue. They arrested a 30-year-old woman for possession of a controlled substance.

MAPLEWOOD

JULY 24

Harassment. A woman reported that her roommate was receiving unwanted phone calls from a man whose phone number was the same as her old one. The calls started after the woman's mother texted her old number, unaware it was no longer her daughter's, along with the roommate's number. The woman told police that she tried to explain to the man that the text he got was an accident, and police advised him to stop calling.

JULY 27

Theft. A waterfall lawn ornament was stolen from a yard in the 2400 block of Nebraska Avenue. The yard had bicycle tracks where another ornament had been unplugged and moved.

NEWPORT

JULY 19

Suspicious person. A resident in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue reported that a stranger was sleeping in the front seat of a car parked in his driveway. A deputy woke the man, who explained he was at a nearby bar the night before and had intended to walk to a friend's home. He was taken there.

JULY 26

Suspicious person. Authorities checking a report of someone on the Glen Road bridge over Hwy. 61 spoke with a 55-year-old man who explained he was filming trains as they passed by.

PRIOR LAKE

JULY 27

Assault. A 15-year-old Prior Lake girl was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct at Passageways, 13780 McKenna Road.

JULY 31

Drugs. A 22-year-old Eden Prairie woman was arrested on a Hennepin County warrant and for possession of a controlled substance at Mystic Lake Drive and Credit Union Drive NW.

AUG. 3

Warrant. A 17-year-old Prior Lake girl was arrested on a Scott County warrant for probation violation for a dangerous weapon at a Burger King, 5020 160th St.

RICHFIELD

JULY 27

Assault. Officers responded to a report of an unwanted guest at a home in the 6800 block of Irving Avenue S. They arrested a 28-year-old Richfield man for assault.

ST. ANTHONY

AUG. 2

Weapon. Officers responded to a report of a boy with a gun in Emerald Park, 3925 Macalaster Dr. They located a 12-year-old boy with a BB gun. He was uncooperative, so his mother was called to the scene. The boy was released to her.

SHAKOPEE

AUG. 2

Drugs. A 22-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested on warrants and on the 1200 block of Canterbury Road.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.