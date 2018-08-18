CORCORAN

JULY 24

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 10100 block of Cain Road reported that a light was on in their neighbor’s garage and no one was home there. An officer checked the garage and determined that a clock on the wall was illuminating the garage.

JORDAN

JULY 20

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of multiple 911 hang-up calls in the 200 block of Juergens Circle. A male had fallen asleep on his cellphone.

JULY 30

Suspicious activity. Officers noticed a man and woman in Lagoon Park on Park Drive after 11 p.m. The man said he was home on leave from the military and wanted to see the waterfall. Officers advised the couple about park hours.

LANDFALL

JULY 19

Suspicious activity. A deputy spotted a vehicle, its lights on, parked after hours in a parking lot at St. Paul Harley-Davidson, 2899 Hudson Blvd. The lone occupant of the vehicle said that he lived nearby and wanted to hear the rest of a song on the radio before driving home.

MAHTOMEDI

JULY 14

Suspicious activity. Three smoke bombs were left at the front door of a home in the 900 block of Park Avenue by someone playing Ding Dong Ditch.

MAPLE GROVE

JULY 16

Medical. Officers responded to a report of a head injury at a home in the 17200 block of 80th Avenue. An intoxicated 42-year-old woman had fallen and hit her head. She was taken to the hospital.

JULY 19

Theft. A rototiller was stolen from a garden in the 9200 block of Elm Creek Blvd.

