Rosemount

City to study rec center feasibility

Rosemount will pay an architectural firm to study whether it needs — and could support — an indoor recreation center.

At its Sept. 4 meeting, the City Council approved hiring the 292 Design Group of Minneapolis to conduct a needs assessment and feasibility study.

"We have large numbers of young people in our community," said Mayor Bill Droste. "Especially with the economy turning around as it has, this is a good time to … engage the community."

The study will cost $45,750 and take approximately 4 ½ months to complete, said a city memo. It will include surveying the public for input, which is part of the firm's proposal, and conducting a market and demographics analysis.

The 292 Design Group recently completed the Shakopee Community Center and Ice Arena project and has also worked with the city of Brooklyn Park on developing a family aquatic center.

Erin Adler

Ramsey County

Grant to bolster early childhood program

Ramsey County will add a full-time staffer to its early childhood program after receiving a grant that will fund the position for two years.

The $150,000 grant from Pritzker Children's Initiative will be used to help increase the number of participants in county programs to get children ready for kindergarten and to serve kids under 9 years old who are at risk of becoming violent.

Ramsey was one of three counties in the country awarded the grant.

Greg Stanley

Richfield

Council stands by municipal liquor

The Richfield City Council last week formally opposed selling strong beer, liquor and wine at other outlets besides municipal liquor stores.

The council unanimously passed a resolution opposing the concept in advance of any law that would allow selling those products in grocery and convenience stores. A similar bill was introduced in the last legislative session and is expected to come in front of the Legislature again next year.

Some grocery stores in the state are licensed to sell 3.2 percent alcohol beer. At this time, all liquor stores in Richfield are city-owned.

Money from those sales is used in park and rec projects. The stores have raised $300,000 for the Richfield Ice Arena, $100,000 for the park master plan, $45,000 for park maintenance and $5,000 for repairs at the Wood Lake Nature Center this year, Council Member Maria Regan Gonzalez said.

Miguel Otárola

Brooklyn Center

City eyes new rule for on-street parking

A new on-street parking rule for snow events may soon be on the books in Brooklyn Center.

City Council members recently approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance that bans on-street parking when there is 2.5 inches or more of snow. City officials will vote on the rule's final approval later this month.

"I think this is really a common sense change," said Council Member Dan Ryan.

Police will be able to ticket and tow vehicles breaking the rule. Brooklyn Center now also bans on-street parking year-round from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Hannah Covington